Sour Headband Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack by Seattle's Private Reserve
About this strain
Sour Headband
As its name implies, Sour Headband is a cross between two of the most famous cannabis strains in the United States, East Coast favorite Sour Diesel and the West Coast classic Headband. With large, dense, trichome encrusted flowers and an intense aroma/flavor combining diesel fuel and sour lemon, this one is a must-try strain for Sour Diesel lovers. Sour Headband is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is a good choice for daytime relief of tension and pain while maintaining a clear mind.