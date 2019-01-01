Seàch is an Israeli based Medical Cannabis group focused on growing, developing and producing top-grade medical Cannabis products and technologies. The Seàch company has been growing top quality medical cannabis strains since 2008. This medical cannabis, in its various forms, is supplied to patients with a medical marijuana license. We offer a wide variety of strains and products suitable to all clients and guarantee a year round supply of medication. Seàch works constantly to develop new strains and products that are customized to respond to the needs of patients and doctors. Seàch is a Sabbath observant agricultural company owned by a long established farming family (in business for over 60 years). All of our products have been certified strictly Kosher, under the supervision of Rabbi Yosef Zaritsky.