  5. Cobbler #5

Cobbler #5

by Second Nature

Second Nature Cannabis Flower Cobbler #5

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Cobbler

Cobbler

From HGH Seeds, Cobbler crosses Tangistan R4 with Charlotte’s Cherries. This high-CBD strain was developed in response to a need for a CBD strain with a fuller terpene profile. With an aroma of orange peels and undertones of chocolate and cherry, Cobbler is an excellent option for consumers looking for a CBD strain with all the wonderful taste.

About this brand

Second Nature is a creative agency that brings high value branding to high quality cannabis. We have years of experience making beautiful packaging, content, and strategy for major enterprises across various categories. Now we work in cannabis and we want to make a difference.