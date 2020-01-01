 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien Pre-Roll 1g

Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien Pre-Roll 1g

by Secret Gardens of Washington

Write a review
Secret Gardens of Washington Cannabis Pre-rolls Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien

Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien

Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien is another indica staple from Exotic Genetix, who combined Tiger’s Milk with Starfighter to create this powerhouse strain. Flavors of pine and spice come through on the inhale while ushering in full-body tranquility. Its heavy-handed sedation makes Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien a perfect choice for sleepless nights or for getting rest and relaxation. 

About this brand

Secret Gardens of Washington Logo
Secret Gardens of Washington