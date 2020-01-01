 Loading…
Hippie Crippler

Hippie Crippler

Hippie Crippler

Hippie Crippler

Don’t worry, Hippie Crippler isn’t some strange affliction you may get from hanging around with flower children, it’s an uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients love this cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite for its sweet smell and taste. Take this Hippie home and you’ll be glad you did. While this strain is popular for daytime, it may leave some patients bleary-eyed and a little spacey depending on tolerance and dosage.

About this brand

Secret Gardens of Washington