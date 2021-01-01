 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Caribbean Cake (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

Caribbean Cake (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

by Vacation Cannabis

Write a review
Vacation Cannabis Cannabis Flower Caribbean Cake (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com! Creamy tones and earthy with a hint of gas.

About this brand

Vacation Cannabis Logo
FREE DELIVERY ON VACATIONCANNABIS.COM Providing quality cannabis flower at competitive pricing, Vacation Cannabis promises to bring an island paradise to a busy clientele that deserves a break but can’t afford to slow their hustle. Artisanal masters from Northern California bring their top tier genetics to create cultivars that make any setting feel like a personal getaway tailored to your tastes. Offered in quantities ranging from ounces to individual pre-rolls, Vacation’s cannabis flower aims to satisfy all price points while providing a round trip ticket to paradise with no boarding fees, layovers or missed flights. All that’s missing is a souvenir!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review