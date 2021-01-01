 Loading…

Champagne Jacuzzi (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

by Vacation Cannabis

Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com! Champagne Jacuzzi - 3.5g, 7g, and 14g options available Derived from Gushers, Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor

FREE DELIVERY ON VACATIONCANNABIS.COM Providing quality cannabis flower at competitive pricing, Vacation Cannabis promises to bring an island paradise to a busy clientele that deserves a break but can’t afford to slow their hustle. Artisanal masters from Northern California bring their top tier genetics to create cultivars that make any setting feel like a personal getaway tailored to your tastes. Offered in quantities ranging from ounces to individual pre-rolls, Vacation’s cannabis flower aims to satisfy all price points while providing a round trip ticket to paradise with no boarding fees, layovers or missed flights. All that’s missing is a souvenir!

Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

