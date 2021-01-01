Convertible Yacht (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
About this product
Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com! Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Purple Punch with Wedding Cake. Sparkling resin shimmers off this dense flower. The smell of freshly baked vanilla cake and frosting explodes this amazing variety.
About this brand
FREE DELIVERY ON VACATIONCANNABIS.COM Providing quality cannabis flower at competitive pricing, Vacation Cannabis promises to bring an island paradise to a busy clientele that deserves a break but can’t afford to slow their hustle. Artisanal masters from Northern California bring their top tier genetics to create cultivars that make any setting feel like a personal getaway tailored to your tastes. Offered in quantities ranging from ounces to individual pre-rolls, Vacation’s cannabis flower aims to satisfy all price points while providing a round trip ticket to paradise with no boarding fees, layovers or missed flights. All that’s missing is a souvenir!
