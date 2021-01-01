 Loading…

Sativa

Hawaiian Cruise (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

by Vacation Cannabis

Hawaiian Cruise (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

About this product

Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com! Cookies and chem style profile with a gassy, creamy tone and hint of spice. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Snow Lotus with GSC. Vanilla bean ice cream in a freshly baked waffle cone. The smell of this delicious smelling flower is out of this world.

About this brand

Vacation Cannabis
FREE DELIVERY ON VACATIONCANNABIS.COM Providing quality cannabis flower at competitive pricing, Vacation Cannabis promises to bring an island paradise to a busy clientele that deserves a break but can’t afford to slow their hustle. Artisanal masters from Northern California bring their top tier genetics to create cultivars that make any setting feel like a personal getaway tailored to your tastes. Offered in quantities ranging from ounces to individual pre-rolls, Vacation’s cannabis flower aims to satisfy all price points while providing a round trip ticket to paradise with no boarding fees, layovers or missed flights. All that’s missing is a souvenir!

About this strain

Hawaiian

Hawaiian
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Hawaiian is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide happy and creative thoughts. This strain features an aroma that will remind you of tropical fruits. Hawaiian pairs well with relaxing at the end of a long day, or simply being at the beach. Growers say this strain produces light green buds. Medical marijuana patients choose Hawaiian to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder and muscle spasms.

 

