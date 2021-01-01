Juicy Jetski (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
About this product
Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com! Fruity, with a Zkittles flavor profile hanging in the background. Reminds the nose of fruit loops cereal. The pedigree of this variety is Juicy Gummy with Gushers which is an ATRIUM exclusive. The Triangle kush shows up through from the ancestry giving the Juicy Gushy a potent OG scent, paired with Gelato and berries. The flowers are showy with purple overlaid on bright green calyxes.
About this brand
Vacation Cannabis
