 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Maui Punch (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
Indica

Maui Punch (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

by Vacation Cannabis

Write a review
Vacation Cannabis Cannabis Flower Maui Punch (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
Vacation Cannabis Cannabis Flower Maui Punch (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
Vacation Cannabis Cannabis Flower Maui Punch (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com! Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, a cross of Purple Punch and Mendo Breath. Punch Breath has the resin of the purple punch matched with the classic Mendo Purple smell and flavor that’s been missing from the cannabis scene for too long, and these flowers make us so happy it’s back.

About this brand

Vacation Cannabis Logo
FREE DELIVERY ON VACATIONCANNABIS.COM Providing quality cannabis flower at competitive pricing, Vacation Cannabis promises to bring an island paradise to a busy clientele that deserves a break but can’t afford to slow their hustle. Artisanal masters from Northern California bring their top tier genetics to create cultivars that make any setting feel like a personal getaway tailored to your tastes. Offered in quantities ranging from ounces to individual pre-rolls, Vacation’s cannabis flower aims to satisfy all price points while providing a round trip ticket to paradise with no boarding fees, layovers or missed flights. All that’s missing is a souvenir!

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review