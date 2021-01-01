Maui Punch (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com! Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, a cross of Purple Punch and Mendo Breath. Punch Breath has the resin of the purple punch matched with the classic Mendo Purple smell and flavor that’s been missing from the cannabis scene for too long, and these flowers make us so happy it’s back.
Vacation Cannabis
Mendo Breath
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
