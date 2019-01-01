About this product
The Agent Orange Cannabis Strain loves warmer climates with a dry air and warmer nights. This strain should be grown by experienced growers who have the proper growing space and air flow. Growers should actively train and prune to allow light to reach its many budding sites.
About this strain
Agent Orange
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus from a terpene profile dominant in myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.