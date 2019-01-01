 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Agent Orange Seeds

by Seed King

Seed King Cannabis Seeds Agent Orange Seeds

The Agent Orange Cannabis Strain loves warmer climates with a dry air and warmer nights. This strain should be grown by experienced growers who have the proper growing space and air flow. Growers should actively train and prune to allow light to reach its many budding sites.

Agent Orange

  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus from a terpene profile dominant in myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.