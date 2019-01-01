About this product
Critical Kush grows well both indoors and outdoors. Indoor flowering takes around 8 weeks with impressive yields. Outdoors, these plants can grow much taller, but you won't have too long to wait as harvest generally comes by the end of September. This strain produces a very large number of budding sites which contribute to the high production, but stretching can occur early on.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.