 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds

Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds

$49.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Auto Lemon Skunk strain by Canuk Seeds is a two way inbred cross of a Lemon Skunk mother from Greenhouse Seeds and a Lowryder #2. The Skunky, acidic, and citrus flavour draws you in immediately, and the energetic, happy, uplifting effects will keep you feeling motivated and focused. Auto Lemon Skunk has a medium growth with little side branching normally growing one main spear like cola. Characteristics of Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized) Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa Cross: Lowryder #2 x Lemon Skunk strain Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed THC Content: 22% + Auto Lemon Skunk strain is a resilient and great plant for novice growers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.