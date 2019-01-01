About this product

Auto Super Lemon Haze Seeds Auto Super Lemon Haze is the auto-flowering version of this popular Green House Seeds' strain. The original Super Lemon Haze is a plant known for its super sativa high and its deliciously citris taste. Adding ruderalis genetics allows this high quality cannabis strain to become available in automatic form. Super Lemon Haze Auto is a short to medium-sized plant that generally grows to a height of 3 - 4 feet tall. It is 50% sativa, 30% indica and 20% ruderalis. The life-cycle of this plant is completed in a total of 9 weeks from germination through to harvest with flowering commencing during the third week of growth. Auto Super Lemon Haze produces impressive yields when grown indoors, up to 1 pound per grow light can be obtained with 18 hours of light per day. It will continue to flower successfully even with only 12 hours of light, however this will reduce the overall size of these plants. Outdoors each plant will produce medium yields with more than one consecutive crop possible per growing season in warmer regions where the temperature stays above 50°F. Characteristics of Auto Super Lemon Haze This automatic strain has a complex sativa effect just as its photo-period version does. It hits fast but with a light body-stone, Auto Super Lemon Haze offers a very clear, cerebral, uplifting high.