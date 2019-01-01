 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto Super Lemon Haze Seeds

by Seed King

Auto Super Lemon Haze Seeds Auto Super Lemon Haze is the auto-flowering version of this popular Green House Seeds' strain. The original Super Lemon Haze is a plant known for its super sativa high and its deliciously citris taste. Adding ruderalis genetics allows this high quality cannabis strain to become available in automatic form. Super Lemon Haze Auto is a short to medium-sized plant that generally grows to a height of 3 - 4 feet tall. It is 50% sativa, 30% indica and 20% ruderalis. The life-cycle of this plant is completed in a total of 9 weeks from germination through to harvest with flowering commencing during the third week of growth. Auto Super Lemon Haze produces impressive yields when grown indoors, up to 1 pound per grow light can be obtained with 18 hours of light per day. It will continue to flower successfully even with only 12 hours of light, however this will reduce the overall size of these plants. Outdoors each plant will produce medium yields with more than one consecutive crop possible per growing season in warmer regions where the temperature stays above 50°F. Characteristics of Auto Super Lemon Haze This automatic strain has a complex sativa effect just as its photo-period version does. It hits fast but with a light body-stone, Auto Super Lemon Haze offers a very clear, cerebral, uplifting high.

Super Lemon Haze

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.