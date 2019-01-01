About this product
The high described as relaxing and is not generally known for being energetic or mentally stimulating. Users might experience psychoactive effects and couch lock is to be expected. Listening to music is highly enjoyable when smoking Big Bud. Not known as a social strain, Big Bud helps with insomnia in a big way and you might even find yourself sleeping longer than expected. It is also helpful in relieving chronic pain and arthritis.
Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.