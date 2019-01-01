About this product
Blue Headband grows easily from seed and produces above-average yields for a plant of such outstanding quality. Indoor yields can generate 11-15oz/m2 of high end syrupy and shiny buds while outdoors Blue Headband can do even better providing a whopping 35-40oz per plant. The plant exhibits tight inter-nodal stacking providing lots of crystal covered buds all over the branches with little wasted space. Blue Headband grows best in warm and dry Mediterranean climates and is relatively easy to cultivate. She is very resistant to molds and powdery mildew and finishes flowering in 8-9 weeks indoors. Outdoors expect to be ready for harvest from the end of September to early October. When fresh, the buds express a grassy and spicy smell that gradually gives way to a more sweet diesel berry aroma with some piney and lemon zest flavors as well.
About this strain
Blueberry Headband
Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas. Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.