Seed King Cannabis Seeds Blue Headband Seeds

About this product

Blue Headband grows easily from seed and produces above-average yields for a plant of such outstanding quality. Indoor yields can generate 11-15oz/m2 of high end syrupy and shiny buds while outdoors Blue Headband can do even better providing a whopping 35-40oz per plant. The plant exhibits tight inter-nodal stacking providing lots of crystal covered buds all over the branches with little wasted space. Blue Headband grows best in warm and dry Mediterranean climates and is relatively easy to cultivate. She is very resistant to molds and powdery mildew and finishes flowering in 8-9 weeks indoors. Outdoors expect to be ready for harvest from the end of September to early October. When fresh, the buds express a grassy and spicy smell that gradually gives way to a more sweet diesel berry aroma with some piney and lemon zest flavors as well.

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

About this brand

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.