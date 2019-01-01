 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Seed King

About this product

Bubblegum Strain is a popular cannabis strain with a sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubblegum seeds produce compact, crystallized buds on a medium sized plant, usually not too branchy (sometimes tall) and. The Bubblegum strain originates in the U.S. and was then brought over to the Netherlands by Serious Seeds who further stabilized and perfected the strain. Bubblegum strain has won numerous Cannabis Cups and similar festivals all around the world. In 2004 and 2005 it won 5 local and national Cups in Spain alone, and was named ‘Plant of the year’ by the ‘Soft Secrets’ magazine, because it it won so many competitions for Spanish growers. Characteristics of the Bubblegum Strain These Bubble Gum seeds from Serious Seeds is leaning more on the sativa side, however it is a strong sturdy plant, with its trademark sweet smell that some say resembles real bubble gum taste. There is a well pronounced sweet strawberry flavour and it delivers a euphoric high, which are all trademarks of this famous Bubblegum strain.

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

About this brand

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.