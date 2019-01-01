 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Super Silver Haze CBD is a sativa strain that is the result of crossing Super Silver Haze and a very high CBD parent. The average THC to CBD ratio of Super Silver Haze CBD is 1:1, however it is also possible for certain phenos to yield a higher ratio of CBD. The synergy between the CBD and THC help treat a variety of symptoms, such as acute pain, inflammation, anxiety and stress. The high CBD ratio also results in a less physchoactive and more cerebral experience from this strain. This strain is relatively new and has been embraced by the Medical community who often use it to make medicinal extracts and cannabis oils.

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.