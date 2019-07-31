Cment
on July 31st, 2019
Definitely would recommend this strain to any one looking to fall asleep with the Fish ,, lemon taste heavy indica nice night time smoke. big thanks to cult classic seeds
This strain earns its name as an extremely heavy Indica. Relatively rare, this strain is created by blending Wet Dreams, OG Kush and Animal Cookies 09 and will leave you with an intense body stone, ending in full sedating effects making you feel as though you are weighted into the couch with an uplifting calm. Flowering Time: 8-10 Weeks THC Content: 25-28% Sweet and nutty with citrus flavors and minty berry taste on the exhale. Find Cement Shoes Seeds at SeedKing.com
