The Chemdawg cannabis strain is the result of crossing the infamous OG Kush & Sour Diesel strains. Our Chemdawg is about 80% Indica with a 65-70 day cultivation time. Chemdawg plants are highly resilient and great for novice growers, super resistant to most pests and mold, and Chemdog Seeds grow well both indoors and outdoors. Chemdawg produces a large amount of dense buds with extremely robust flavours and aromas, yielding an intense bouquet of pineapple, diesel & dank Kush. The resulting high is very powerful, so proceed with caution of you are a casual smoker. Chemdawg is a great medicinal strain with heavy sedative qualities that many medical cannabis patients love, great for pain relief and inducing appetite.
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.