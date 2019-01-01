About this product

Developed back in the 80’s by combining Chocolate Thai with Cantaloupe Haze, these feminized Chocolope seeds produce a sweet taste that is smooth and rich. Feminized Sativa Seeds Feminized Chocolope sativa seeds are popular with experienced growers, but also a great option for beginners due to the ease of growing. The yield is quite high and you can expect it to finish flowering in 7 to 9 weeks. Mental and Physical Relaxation Chocolope is a fast-acting strain that is quite strong, testing at between 17% and 22% THC composition it is often used for effective relief of stress and depression symptoms. Chocolope marijuana strain is also useful for many other medical conditions and an excellent option for pain relief, headaches and nausea. The sensation is described by most as being quite subtle but powerful at the same time. A feeling of well being, and happiness along with a relaxed energy that is great for focus. This is a great medicinal strain that does not knock you out or make you sleepy, but will allow you to navigate your day with energetic efficiency. Chocolope Side Effects As with any strain you should also be aware of the potential side effects of the Chocolope strain, which can cause dry mouth and dry eyes in particular. Some have even reported anxiety, however this is less of an issue with more experienced users. Chocolope Strain Characteristics GENETICS Chocolate Thai sativa crossed with Cannalope Haze sativa FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 9-10 weeks FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS mid to late October PLANT HEIGHT Tall THC CONTENT % 19% CBD % 0.20% INDICA / SATIVA % 10% / 90% INDOOR YIELD 21oz/ m2 OUTDOOR YIELD 32oz/ plant CLIMATE sunny tropical or mediterranean climate GROWTH LEVEL easy RESISTANCE TO DISEASE Can be prone to mold and mildew