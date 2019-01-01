 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) has been developed from a phenotype of the famous OG Kush selected for its beautiful pinkish tint to the flowers crossed with Durban Poison. With an earthy, sweet aroma and taste, Girl Scout Cookies weed launches you to new heights of euphoria, where full body relaxation meets an intense cerebral effect. Girl Scout Cookies is known to be a heavy hitter, so a little will go a long way with this hybrid. Characteristics of Girl Scout Cookies Weed GSC is Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Feminized Seeds Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa Cross: Og Kush & Durban Poison Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days Outdoor harvest time: Early-October Medical users will find the effects of GSC to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Girl Scout Cookies seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields & Girl Scout Cookies weed flower in 9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.