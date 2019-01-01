About this product
Jack Herer Seeds This Jack Herer Strain is a direct descendant of the original Jack Herer weed from Sensi Seeds, a hybrid cannabis plant that is the result of many years of selective breeding, combining 3 of the strongest varieties known to man. This strain was named to honour Jack Herer, one of America's greatest cannabis activists and author of "The Emperor Wears No Clothes". Characteristics of Jack Herer Seeds Jack Herer weed produces so much resin that even the branches glisten with crystals. High Times wrote: "The bud was heavy with crystals and resin, the high was immediate and cerebral. An excellent strain". Unfortunately the exact genetics were never released to the public, however the smoke shows hints of sativa haze characteristics with a sweet, skunky taste.... these seeds produce phenomenal weed plants and these Jack Herer seeds are one of our favourites!
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.