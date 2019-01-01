About this product
Feminized Kali Mist seeds produce a potent cannabis sativa plant that can be cultivated by growers of any experience level and in most environments, but it does require regular maintenance.
Kali Mist
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.