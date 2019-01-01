 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Kashmir Kush Seeds

Kashmir Kush Seeds

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Kashmir Kush Seeds

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Kashmir Kush is a Guru Seeds strain that was created from crossing Barney's Feminized Vanilla Kush with Purple Pig, these two strains compliment each other well and the result, Kashmir Kush packs a punch! An excellent medicinal strain, Kashmir Kush produces large dense colas, and heavily trichomed kush buds! The intense aromas from these large, dense colas are reminiscent of wild berries & vanilla. An excellent hearty kush strain to grow for the novice or veteran alike, Kashmir Kush produces some extremely rewarding buds. Characteristics of Kashmir Kush Seeds Great for relaxing and can treat anxiety, Inflammation, Kashmir Kush seeds are also great for stress and pain relief.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kashmir Kush

Kashmir Kush

Kashmir Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers mid-weight sedation and dreamy euphoria. Leading with a complex aroma of burnt wood and ground pepper, it leaves a sweet mixture of coffee, mint, and caramel on the exhale. Enjoy Kashmir Kush later in the day, as its deeply relaxating effects are paired best with blankets and a movie.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.