Mazar I Sharif

by Seed King

Mazar I Sharif

Mazar Seeds are somewhat of a legend in the world of cannabis seeds. Known more formally as Mazar I Sharif. Feminized Mazar buds give a feeling of extreme relaxation. Originating from the northern part of Afghanistan, the Mazar strain has several off-shoots and derivatives, but all give the same completely chilled out effect nonetheless. Mazar I Sharif seeds are very fertile with High germination rates. The flowers are also brightly colored and resinous. For more info and to buy Mazar I Sharif seeds, visit SeedKing.com

Mazar I Sharif

Mazar I Sharif

A legendary strain grown in the far north of Afghanistan.  In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers.  Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.