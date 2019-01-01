 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. O.G. Kush Seeds

O.G. Kush Seeds

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds O.G. Kush Seeds

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

O.G. Kush seeds are a legendary cannabis strain that almost everyone has heard of and one that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime! OG Kush stands for Ocean Grown Kush and the genetics are a combination of Hindu Kush and Chemdawg. The O.G. Kush plant is a special breed with a distinct pungent aroma and strong, long-lasting effects that have become the signature of OG Kush and its many descendants. OG Kush is most commonly used to treat migraine headaches, ADD/ADHD, and stress disorders. Characteristics of the O.G. Kush Strain Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Feminized Seeds Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa Cross: Chemdawg & Hindu Kush Indoor flowering period: 50-65 days Outdoor harvest time: Late-September Order your OG Kush Seeds before they're gone, as this O.G. Kush Strain is second to none!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.