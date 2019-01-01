 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Original Skunk #1 Seeds Original Skunk #1 was the first true stabilized hybrid to be used by the Dutch Cannabis greenhouses. And many of the most popular strains that we know and love today, can trace their lineage back to the Original Skunk #1 Strain. Sacred Seeds is credited with creating this magnificent strain in the late 1970's, by crossing a potent Afghani Indica with two famous sativas, Acapulco Gold and Columbian Gold. For the first time this strain provided growers with a potent and stable hybrid that combined the put all the wonderful traits of sativa, into a quick flowering, high yielding indica. Characteristics of Original Skunk #1 Seeds Original Skunk #1 is super easy to grow with a high bud-to-leaf ratio, producing extremely dense buds varying in color from light green to dark purple with lower temperatures. Original Skunk #1 is an exceptional strain that would compliment any garden.

About this strain

Skunk No. 1

Skunk No. 1

Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born. 

The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.