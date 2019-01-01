 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Express Seeds

by Seed King

Seed King Cannabis Seeds Pineapple Express Seeds

About this product

The Pineapple Express strain is quite popular and has achieved main-stream recognition from the stoner film of the same name. These Pineapple Express seeds are a Sativa dominant cannabis strain with a 70:30 sativa/indica ratio. The smell and taste is quite extraordinary, even the buds themselves have a hint of fruity pineapple. Pineapple Express is a popular medical strain chosen to treat a lot of medical problems including anxiety, stress and depression. If you are suffering from mild pains and aches, you need not look any further. After your first inhale, you will notice the calming and comforting effects of Pineapple Express immediately. Not only will it heighten all your senses but you will feel energized all the while observing an increase in focus, awareness and creativity. Pineapple Express Strain Genetics Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized) Genotype: 70% Indica/ 30% Sativa Cross: Trainwreck & Hawaiian Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days Outdoor harvest time: Mid-October Pineapple Express sure make a welcome addition to any garden, and these Pineapple Express Seeds are top shelf.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.