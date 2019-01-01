About this product
The famed San Fernanado Valley OG. This is the one everybody knows about. This what made the SFV famous and make OG Kush famous. Hailing originally from Tahoe coming to the SFV from the OC and worked into the SFV and introduced to the world by Swerve. We took this clone and outcrossed it originally to the Afghani 1 from Homegrown Fantaseeds, the backcrossed that down. We have thus worked the lined to an IBL. We used the SFV OG Kush IBL male crossed to the SFV clone to make our regular seeds. And for feminized seeds its and SFV OG IBL reversed male to our SFV OG Kush mother. Expect a larger yielding, thicker stemmed plant. More of a kerosene/fuel less lemon SFV OG. Same structures as the original clone, just bulked out into a larger yielding fashion.
About this strain
SFV OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine.