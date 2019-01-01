 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. San Fernando Valley OG Kush Seeds

San Fernando Valley OG Kush Seeds

by Seed King

About this product

The famed San Fernanado Valley OG. This is the one everybody knows about. This what made the SFV famous and make OG Kush famous. Hailing originally from Tahoe coming to the SFV from the OC and worked into the SFV and introduced to the world by Swerve. We took this clone and outcrossed it originally to the Afghani 1 from Homegrown Fantaseeds, the backcrossed that down. We have thus worked the lined to an IBL. We used the SFV OG Kush IBL male crossed to the SFV clone to make our regular seeds. And for feminized seeds its and SFV OG IBL reversed male to our SFV OG Kush mother. Expect a larger yielding, thicker stemmed plant. More of a kerosene/fuel less lemon SFV OG. Same structures as the original clone, just bulked out into a larger yielding fashion.

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine.

About this brand

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.