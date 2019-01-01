 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Shiskaberry Seeds

Shiskaberry Seeds

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Shiskaberry Seeds

$34.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Get ready for a ride with this strain. It begins with a head high that makes you become social, focused, and seemingly quite happy. If you have things to get done, take advantage of this time now before things change. As the high progresses you will notice that your high starts to creep over your entire body, and all thought of being productive disappears. Shiskaberry then transforms into a strong sedative, urging you to hit the couch and sends you into a relaxed state. Many users find they end up falling asleep, making it a great choice a few hours before bed. Very popular in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, Shiskaberry is a strain that lifts you up before it lets you down. Have trouble getting a restful night of sleep? Smoke a little bit before bedtime and wake up feeling refreshed. Shiskaberry is great for short social engagements but once its indica side kicks in, lazy is the word

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.