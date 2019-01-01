About this product
Get ready for a ride with this strain. It begins with a head high that makes you become social, focused, and seemingly quite happy. If you have things to get done, take advantage of this time now before things change. As the high progresses you will notice that your high starts to creep over your entire body, and all thought of being productive disappears. Shiskaberry then transforms into a strong sedative, urging you to hit the couch and sends you into a relaxed state. Many users find they end up falling asleep, making it a great choice a few hours before bed. Very popular in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, Shiskaberry is a strain that lifts you up before it lets you down. Have trouble getting a restful night of sleep? Smoke a little bit before bedtime and wake up feeling refreshed. Shiskaberry is great for short social engagements but once its indica side kicks in, lazy is the word
About this strain
Shishkaberry
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.