Sour Diesel Seeds The Sour Diesel strain is an legendary strain from California that is perfect for indoor growing, and works well outdoors in warmer climates. Sour Diesel is a Sativa dominant strain that takes 10-weeks or more to flower. These extremely potent plants will grow to a height of up to 5 feet, with some stretching during early the flowering period. Characteristics of Sour Diesel Strain Sour Diesel strain is a very pungent, aromatic strain, and when grown in optimal conditions, the Sour Diesel Seeds will deliver impressive yields.
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.