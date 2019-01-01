About this product

Super Silver Haze Seeds Super Silver Haze seeds are not the easiest to grow for beginners, they do provide you with a challenge, or something to work up towards. Created by Green House Seeds, this particular strain has won awards in the past, most notably at the High Times Cannabis Cup, on three separate occasions. Long Lasting Sensation Feminized Super Silver Haze seeds are a result of a hybrid between Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk. The result is a long-lasting sensation that affects the entire mind and body, as well as energy levels throughout the day. Most users report a sensation of totally happiness and energy, whilst also feeling relaxed and uplifted. Rather being an overwhelming high, this is more of a happy-go-lucky, uplifting feeling, which is ideal for a variety of different medical conditions. Not for Beginner Growers The Super Silver Haze strain is mostly sativa and not known to be the easiest sativa strain to grow. It takes roughly 10 to 12 weeks of flower time before you can harvest, and you will receive a moderate sativa yield. The plant can also reach in excess of 78 inches in height, so not the most conspicuous of plants to have in your home! Despite the slightly more advanced nature of growing Super Silver Haze cannabis seeds, the result is a delicious combination between earthy tones and citrus sweetness. Super Silver Haze marijuana seeds are ideal for anyone suffering with stress symptoms or depression. This is because of the uplifting and happy sensation that most users report, as well as a boost in energy. Those suffering with regular pain may also find great relief from Super Silver Haze weed, as well as those who simply feel fatigued, or have recently experienced a lack of appetite. This is a good all-rounder strain, which has many benefits for different situations. Super Silver Haze Side Effects As with any strain however, when you buy Super Silver Haze seeds you need to be aware that there are some possible side effects. The most common ones with this particular strain are dry mouth and dry eyes. These are the two most reported effects. Others are dizziness, anxiousness, and possible paranoia. However, these are less commonly reported. If you want a challenge, then growing the Super Silver Haze strain as your first attempt will be something you may enjoy. If however you are a little more advanced, then you may find this a lot easier than someone who is just starting out. The overwhelming sensations of total wellness are certainly worth the effort of growing these Super Silver Haze Seeds. Super Silver Haze Strain Characteristics GENETICS Northern Lights, Haze and Skunk #1 FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 9-11 weeks FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS Mid October PLANT HEIGHT Tall THC CONTENT % 18% CBD % 0.10% INDICA / SATIVA % 10% / 90% INDOOR YIELD 19 oz/ m2 OUTDOOR YIELD 15-20oz per plant CLIMATE Ideal for hot equatorial climates GROWTH LEVEL Medium RESISTANCE TO DISEASE High