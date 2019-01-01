 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Supreme CBD Durban is a CBD-rich strain known for its wide range of medicinal properties. These feminized seeds have a 1:1 ratio with 8% CBD and 8% THC. This strain is a result of Durban Poison, crossed with CBD (The Supreme) to create a very stable and high CBD strain. This hybrid is sativa dominant (70%) and grows quite tall, reaching up to 2/3 of her height during the flowering period. Supreme CBD Durban Seeds grow vigorously with large fan leaves that are widely set apart. Flowering will take between 60 to 70 days. The aroma is sweet with a slight hint of aniseed, along with a sweet taste that has a hint of liquorice. Characteristics of Supreme CBD Durban Seeds The mild THC percentage combined wth the high CBD content creates a relaxing body effect that is great for pain reduction, for dealing with muscle spasms, inflammation and it even acts as an anti-convulsant for epilepsy. The CBD content in Supreme CBD Durban Seeds also helps with stress and anxiety.

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.