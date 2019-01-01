About this product

UK Cheese Seeds UK Cheese cannabis strain is the most popular to come out of the Exodus Crew, a collective of people who used to be based around the Luton region in the U.K. It was originally a Sensi Seeds Skunk #1 phenotype that exhibited an extraordinary smell of vintage Cheese. Maintained in clone form for many years by anyone lucky enough to get their hands on it eventually it was hybridized with Afghani #1 and seeds were produced. It quickly became one of the Top Ten strains sold in all the coffee-shops in Amsterdam and won numerous awards in the High Times Cannabis Cup. UK Cheese produces a well-balanced effect, a physical and cerebral mixture. With 8 week flowering and lush heavy harvests. Its aspect is languid, with long outstretched leaves and slim stalks, an heirloom from its skunk ancestry. Characteristics of UK Cheese Seeds The flowers are thick and plentiful and when exposed to the adequate low temperatures, obtain a light violet colour. Canuk Seeds' UK Cheese can be classified as a highly commercial variety, comparable to Big Bud, Skunk #1, Power Plant, or Critical+. These varieties, together with UK Cheese Seeds are quick and compact heavy yielders.