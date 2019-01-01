 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
UK Cheese Seeds UK Cheese cannabis strain is the most popular to come out of the Exodus Crew, a collective of people who used to be based around the Luton region in the U.K. It was originally a Sensi Seeds Skunk #1 phenotype that exhibited an extraordinary smell of vintage Cheese. Maintained in clone form for many years by anyone lucky enough to get their hands on it eventually it was hybridized with Afghani #1 and seeds were produced. It quickly became one of the Top Ten strains sold in all the coffee-shops in Amsterdam and won numerous awards in the High Times Cannabis Cup. UK Cheese produces a well-balanced effect, a physical and cerebral mixture. With 8 week flowering and lush heavy harvests. Its aspect is languid, with long outstretched leaves and slim stalks, an heirloom from its skunk ancestry. Characteristics of UK Cheese Seeds The flowers are thick and plentiful and when exposed to the adequate low temperatures, obtain a light violet colour. Canuk Seeds' UK Cheese can be classified as a highly commercial variety, comparable to Big Bud, Skunk #1, Power Plant, or Critical+. These varieties, together with UK Cheese Seeds are quick and compact heavy yielders.

UK Cheese is a popular strain known for its potent, balanced effects and signature musty cheese smell. The flavor is also unique with undertones of berry and spicy cheese (you may have to taste it to find out). This strain is thought to be a specific phenotype of Skunk #1 that was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese. UK Cheese became popular for its energetic, euphoric head effects combined with an impressive pain relief potential, making it spread quickly beyond the borders of its British home. Most consumers experience alert effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation, but it may hasten bedtime for some. Effects also tend to be felt in the head first, then spread throughout the body, creating muscle relaxation and some tinglyness. UK Cheese’s flowers are dense and light green with a coat of orange hairs.

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.