White Fire Alien Kush Seeds

by Seed King

About this product

White Fire Alien Kush is an extremely beautiful Indica dominant hybrid strain that turns dark purple right before harvest if the temperatures dip. This strain tends to grow medium to large sized plants that stay fairly bushy throughout most of the growth cycle, with only a minor stretch coming in at the beginning of her short 8-9 week flowering cycle. When growing White Fire Alien outdoors you can expect to harvest larger than average size yields, with dense, super pungent nuggets that are completely covered with frosty trichomes. Characteristics of White Fire Alien Kush Seeds White Fire Alien Kush strain is a gorgeous plant and the bounty it provides is outstanding. The pungent earthy smoke is dominated by the familiar Kush-like funk. White Fire Alien Kush strain is a pure Indica that comes with the typical heavy high, creeps up on you with a very relaxing and somewhat narcotic body stone. White Fire Alien Kush deserves to be in your garden!

About this strain

White Fire Alien OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Fire Alien OG is a 60% indica strain bred by OG Raskal. With a sweet lemon aroma, this hybrid cross mixes The White with Fire Alien Kush for a full-body calm that eases pain, anxiety, and tension. There’s no better way to conclude a hard day’s work than with a stress-relieving dose of White Fire Alien OG.

About this brand

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.