About this product

White Widow strain is just that “white.” She shines and shimmers with a stunningly thick white coating of trichomes. White Widow is one of the most awarded cannabis strains ever! She is the cornerstone to all the “white” strains and a very potent medicine. She is mostly sativa and ultra potent with THC levels that can well exceed 20%, she demands respect like the widow spider she is named after! The White Widow strain grows a lot of dense buds with pleasantly uplifting aromas. These White Widow seeds are the result of crossing a pure Brazilian sativa female and an Indian, Keralan hybrid male, resulting in about 70% Sativa. As an sativa-dominant cannabis strain and it grows well both indoors and outdoors, and will finish outside in 65-70 days. Characteristics of White Widow Strain Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized) Genotype: 30% Indica/ 70% Sativa Cross: Brazillian Sativa & Indian Indica Indoor flowering period: 65-70 days Outdoor harvest time: mid-October Outdoor yield: 2-4 lbs per plant Indoor yield: 400-600 g/m2 Outdoor height: 5 - 10 Feet THC Content: 18% - 26% White Widow is a great medicinal strain with uplifting qualities that many medical cannabis patients love, delivering a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong glow. She is also great for general pain relief and inducing appetite, anti-inflammatory. The sativa aspect seems to reduce her somniferous (sleep-inducing) effects making the White Widow strain a good all day medicine.