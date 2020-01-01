Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.