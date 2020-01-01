 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Super Sour Lemon Live Terpene Sugar 1g
Hybrid

Super Sour Lemon Live Terpene Sugar 1g

by Seed & Smith Cannabis

Seed & Smith Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Super Sour Lemon Live Terpene Sugar 1g

About this strain

Super Sour Lemon

Super Sour Lemon

Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.

About this brand

