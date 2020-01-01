Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Tango Kush by Potbox is a Mango Kush cross offering sweet funkiness in droves. With random forest aromas mixed in with the tart fruit, the smell of this strain is complex and pleasant. In traditional Kush fashion, Tango Kush offers a mid-level cerebral introspection alongside easy body effects. This strain remains functional in small to medium doses, but leans back into deep relaxation with heavy use.