Easy to grow and incredibly strong with huge resinous buds. BigHead’s Trippy Gorilla is one of our strongest strains. Did we say this is STRONG?! Combining a multiple award winning Gorilla Glue #4 clone with BigHead #1 is without doubt one of the best results we have ever had. Feed this lady well and you will be rewarded with a jackpot of scissor-jamming, resin laden, dense buds. Her Sativa dominant effects are swift, uplifting and energizing. Relaxing, euphoric waves through the body can, if desired, be taken further until you stick firmly to the couch with a huge grin fixed upon your face. Pine and citrus mix for a pleasant taste and aroma. Trippy Gorilla from BigHead. You have been warned…