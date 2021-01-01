 Loading…

Depot Girl Scout Cookies

by Seed Supreme

Seed Supreme Cannabis Seeds Depot Girl Scout Cookies

About this product

When 2 full boxes of Girl Scout Cookies arrived in British Columbia, BC Bud Depot knew what to do. The clone was fast becoming a legend - a potent mix of an OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush mother backcrossed with a prime-looking OG Kush father created possibly one of the best Northern California strains of all time. After dedicating a number of mothers, BCBD immediately started growing these out to reverse and create the first feminized (S1) Girl Scout Cookies seeds released to the world.

About this brand

Seed Supreme Logo
Strains: 4000. Free seeds: every order. Shipping: from California. Delivery: guaranteed. Mic: dropped. Be seed smart, be seed Supreme.

