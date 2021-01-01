About this product

When 2 full boxes of Girl Scout Cookies arrived in British Columbia, BC Bud Depot knew what to do. The clone was fast becoming a legend - a potent mix of an OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush mother backcrossed with a prime-looking OG Kush father created possibly one of the best Northern California strains of all time. After dedicating a number of mothers, BCBD immediately started growing these out to reverse and create the first feminized (S1) Girl Scout Cookies seeds released to the world.