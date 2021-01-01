 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Jack Herer Feminized Seeds

Jack Herer Feminized Seeds

by Seed Supreme

Write a review
Seed Supreme Cannabis Seeds Jack Herer Feminized Seeds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Awards won: 2006: 2nd - High Life Cannabis Cup (Seed Bank Hydro Haze) 2006: 2nd - High Life Cannabis Cup (Grow Shop Hydro Haze) 2005: 1st - High Life Cannabis Cup (Coffeeshop Hydro) 2004: 1st - High Life Cannabis Cup (Coffeeshop Hydro) 2004: 1st - High Life Cannabis Cup (Seeds Haze Hydro) 2003: 1st - High Life Cannabis Cup (Seeds Hydro) 2003: 1st - High Life Cannabis Cup (Grow Shop Bio) 2003: 3rd - High Life Cannabis Cup (Coffeeshop Hydro) 2002: 3rd - High Life Cannabis Cup (Coffeeshop Hydro) 1999: 1st - High Times Cannabis Cup (Sativa Cup) 1994: 1st - High Times Cannabis Cup (Overall)

About this brand

Seed Supreme Logo
Strains: 4000. Free seeds: every order. Shipping: from California. Delivery: guaranteed. Mic: dropped. Be seed smart, be seed Supreme.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review