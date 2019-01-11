 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PLAAS KAAS

by seedWORX Laboratories

4.01
$20.00MSRP

About this product

SA Cheese (Flower Power) Big Buddha Cheese meets Greenhouse Cheese ! ! From the HOUSE of CANNABAAL we present this CHEESE variety that was pollinated with a South African hybrid that increased resin production and terpenes . Make sure to top this variety and it will reward you with bountiful frosty dank flowers. Sex :Regular Generation :F1 Indica/Sativa :50%/50% Flowering Time :9 Weeks Indoor/Outdoor :Both

Wickedempress123

With a mastergrower like waldo botha at the helm of this strain you will never be disapointed in this strain. My best bet it will do well in climates like california and as a outdoor giant.

About this strain

Cheese

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

About this brand

seedWORX Laboratories , a division of CANANAC PHARMACEUTICALS , now serving the Medical community of Southern Africa with a 300+ strain seed bank, MEN OF ADVENTURE ​ seedWorX is the offspring of 10 years of extensive research into medical cannabis through international strain hunting and meticulous lineage selection, we bring you the best genetics from our seed breeding partners in Spain, Mexico, Afghanistan, central Europe ,N America and South Africa we are proud to lead the new South African market with international standards in high yielding CBD and THC rich cannabis strains