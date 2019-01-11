Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
SA Cheese (Flower Power) Big Buddha Cheese meets Greenhouse Cheese ! ! From the HOUSE of CANNABAAL we present this CHEESE variety that was pollinated with a South African hybrid that increased resin production and terpenes . Make sure to top this variety and it will reward you with bountiful frosty dank flowers. Sex :Regular Generation :F1 Indica/Sativa :50%/50% Flowering Time :9 Weeks Indoor/Outdoor :Both
on January 11th, 2019
With a mastergrower like waldo botha at the helm of this strain you will never be disapointed in this strain. My best bet it will do well in climates like california and as a outdoor giant.
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.