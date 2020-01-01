Cherry AK Elite Cartridge 1g
About this product
Cherry AK Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.