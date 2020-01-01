 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Game Changer Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Game Changer Cartridge 1g

Game Changer Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

Game Changer

Game Changer
  Limonene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

The 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid Game Changer is a clone-only strain plausibly named for its ability to pivot bad moods, aches, and pains. It descends from California’s Purple Dragon and Thailand’s landrace sativa known as Green Thai, and this genetic fusion is evident in Game Changer’s twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Floral notes sit quietly under a loud aroma of tropical fruit and grape in a show of this hybrid’s complex terpene profile. Whether it’s day or night, Game Changer offers unencumbered euphoria perfect for those looking to ease into the cannabis waters.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.