  5. Mob Boss Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Mob Boss Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Mob Boss Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

About this product

Mob Boss Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil

Mob Boss

Mob Boss

Mob Boss

Released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds, Mob Boss is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Chemdawg D and Tang Tang. This California strain earned its fame through its staggeringly heavy resin production and intoxicatingly potent effects. Mob Boss' intensity hides behind a light, sweet floral aroma with undertones of citrus and herbs. While some phenotypes deliver a hard-hitting jolt of cerebral psychoactivity, others tend to induce a lighter, more clear-headed buzz. Patients use Mob Boss for potent relief of muscle tension, mood elevation, and appetite stimulation. Depending on how its traits are expressed, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60 to 70 days indoors.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards' Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.