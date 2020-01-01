 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Super Jack Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Super Jack Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Super Jack Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Super Jack Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Jack

Super Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.