Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
on April 3rd, 2020
My favorite ! I love the flavors profile , potency and quality !!
on January 6th, 2020
Good but disappointed to see the thc percentages go to 80% and below across all strains seems at the dispensary today. I was hoping for the usual 85% to 95% so that was disappointing
on October 10th, 2019
Absolutely wonderful for focus.
We're so glad to hear that you found a strain that works for you! Thank you for letting us know and for your support!