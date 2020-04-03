 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Acapulco Gold x Jack the Ripper Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Acapulco Gold x Jack the Ripper Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

4.33
About this product

3 customer reviews

DajaB

My favorite ! I love the flavors profile , potency and quality !!

Welcome2Detroit

Good but disappointed to see the thc percentages go to 80% and below across all strains seems at the dispensary today. I was hoping for the usual 85% to 95% so that was disappointing

Lizwaldo

Absolutely wonderful for focus.

from Select Oilon October 16th, 2019

We're so glad to hear that you found a strain that works for you! Thank you for letting us know and for your support!

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.